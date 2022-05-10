Moves to legalise e-scooters on Britain’s roads could lead to a rise in house fires caused by exploding lithium batteries

Moves to legalise e-scooters on Britain’s roads could lead to a rise in house fires caused by exploding lithium batteries, experts have warned.

The Transport Bill announced today “includes measures relating to private e-scooters”, which could see them legalised on the UK’s roads.

The announcement has prompted warnings from Zurich for consumers to take care when buying and charging the devices following a spate of residential fires linked to lithium batteries.

Zurich called for more to do be done to raise awareness of the risks.

Figures obtained by Zurich from the London Fire Brigade reveal firefighters were called to 74 e-scooter and e-bike blazes in the capital last year, up from 28 in 2020 – a jump of 164%.

London fire crews have already attended 30 blazes involving the vehicles this year.

Source 2020 2021 2022 e-bike 12 44 24 e-scooter 16 30 6 Other Lithium Battery 27 35 10 Grand Total 55 109 40

Zurich has seen claims for lithium battery blazes triple over three years, with most caused by defective batteries, incorrect chargers and items being left on charge for too long.

Third-party batteries which can be bought cheaply on the internet – and don’t always meet safety standards – are also to blame.

Recent claims include an £83,000 pay out after an e-bike went up in flames in a garage and another that exploded in a customer’s bedroom, causing £14,000 of damage.

The London Fire Brigade has already issued several warnings over the leap in e-scooter fires while Transport for London has banned them on its network.

Zurich’s Head of Property Claims, Alastair Thomson, said: “With e-scooter numbers growing rapidly, we need to consider consumer safety at home, as well as on the road. “Lithium battery blazes are already on the rise and it’s vital that people are aware of how they can safely store and charge the devices.

“Last year we saw multiple five-figure claims from battery blazes that left people’s homes damaged and possessions ruined. Lithium battery fires could become more frequent unless we do more to increase public awareness of the risks.

“We strongly urge people to buy accessories from reputable companies, follow manufacturer’s instructions on charging and avoid leaving batteries on charge when they leave the house.”

London Fire Brigade’s Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety, Paul Jennings, said: “We have seen a rise in the number of fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters and it’s vital people are aware of the risks.

“These items are often stored and charged in escape routes in homes or communal areas so when a fire does occur, escape routes are blocked which immediately makes an already serious situation much more frightening.

“We know lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used. Many of these incidents involve batteries which have been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.”

Louise Russell, a partner at Burgoynes, a leading firm of forensic investigators, said: “Whilst lithium ion batteries are generally safe, if they sustain a fault the result can be catastrophic. To reduce the risk users should make sure they buy lithium ion batteries from reputable manufacturers, charge them with the correct adapter and in accordance with manufacturers’ instructions and stop using them if they are damaged, wetted or are swollen.

“Burgoynes have investigated many fires started by lithium ion batteries and we are seeing an increase in the frequency of such incidents. In some cases people have become trapped in their properties due to the location chosen for charging batteries. Given the potential for a sudden and rapidly developing fire from batteries, it is advisable to consider escape routes from buildings and not to charge batteries at the bottom of staircases or close to final exit doors.”

Last year, Zurich recorded several blazes caused by lithium batteries contained in household devices, including laptops, vapes and e-scooters.

These include a £60,000 claim involving a cordless vacuum cleaner that burst into flames and a £9,000 fire sparked by a remote-control aircraft which burned down a shed.

London fire crews have put out 40 lithium battery fires this year. In 2021, they dealt with 109 fires – double the 55 seen in 2020.

Thomson added: “From laptops to mobile phones, lithium batteries are now so common in our homes it’s easy to overlook the hazards they pose, if not treated properly. Although lithium battery blazes only make up a small proportion of fire claims, it’s important people remain aware of safety when charging up electronics.”