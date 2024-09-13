Motorcyclist dies after collision near Mold

A 33-year-old man from Flintshire has sadly died after a collision between a motorbike and a car near Mold on Tuesday, September 10th.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm on the A541 at Rhydymwyn, near the junction with the B5123.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, and the motorcyclist was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

Despite efforts to save him, the man died from his injuries on Thursday, September 12th.

The coroner has been informed of the death, and an investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Inspector Iwan Roberts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit extended his condolences to the family, saying, “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

He also expressed gratitude to those who have already come forward with information but urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage from the area to contact police as soon as possible.

The collision took place on a stretch of the A541, a busy route linking Mold and Denbigh, and police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the accident.

Members of the public with any relevant information are asked to contact the police either via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference number Q137160.