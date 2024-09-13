Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Sep 2024

Motorcyclist dies after collision near Mold

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A 33-year-old man from Flintshire has sadly died after a collision between a motorbike and a car near Mold on Tuesday, September 10th.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm on the A541 at Rhydymwyn, near the junction with the B5123.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, and the motorcyclist was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

Despite efforts to save him, the man died from his injuries on Thursday, September 12th.

The coroner has been informed of the death, and an investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Inspector Iwan Roberts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit extended his condolences to the family, saying, “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

He also expressed gratitude to those who have already come forward with information but urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage from the area to contact police as soon as possible.

The collision took place on a stretch of the A541, a busy route linking Mold and Denbigh, and police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the accident.

Members of the public with any relevant information are asked to contact the police either via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference number Q137160.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Ready for a challenge? Become a Coastguard Rescue Officer in Flint!
  • Booming North Wales sports academy tables huge attendances in first year
  • Chester drug network: Ten plead guilty in organised crime case

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Ready for a challenge? Become a Coastguard Rescue Officer in Flint!

    News

    Booming North Wales sports academy tables huge attendances in first year

    News

    Chester drug network: Ten plead guilty in organised crime case

    News

    Chester Racecourse: preview and tips for Friday’s action-packed eight-race card

    News

    Shotton: Child remains in hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle hit-and-run

    News

    Chester Uni partners with North Wales performing arts group for new research project

    News

    ‘Topping Out’ ceremony marks key milestone at £18m Flint care home

    News

    Third and final cohort announced for Flintshire town centre business support service

    News

    Major cuts loom for Flintshire as council scrambles to fill near £40m financial void

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn