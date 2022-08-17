Most rail services across Wales suspended on 18 and 20 August due to industrial action

Listen to this article

Many Transport for Wales (TfW) services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on two days this week (August 18 and 20) due to the on-going national industrial action.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced two days of strike action will take place on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August.

Although TfW are not involved in the dispute with the RMT but as a result of the dispute between union and Network Rail, many services will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

As a result Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August will see very limited rail service, with passengers urged not travel by train.

The only services operating will be on the Core Valleys Lines in South Wales and a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 07:30 and 18:30 hours.

No other TfW services across Wales and the Borders network will be able to operate.

Train services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 07:30 and 18:30 hours.

Trains will be able to operate between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil before 07:30 hours and after 18:30 hours (but only up to 20:30 hours on Thursday 18 due to engineering work). Road transport will enable customers to travel between Cardiff Central and Radyr in each direction outside of these hours.

However, customers are advised there will be extremely limited road transport capacity and all train and road transport services are expected to be extremely busy due to the reduced service frequency.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action and customers are advised to only travel if necessary on Wednesday 17, Friday 19 and Sunday 21.

Friday 19 August (the day between the strikes)

Due to the shift patterns of Network Rail’s signallers and the significant challenges moving trains and crew to operate between strike days there is likely to be disruption.

Core Valley Lines ­ – Friday 19 August

The first services of the day that depart Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil will all be timed so they will be arriving into Radyr after 07:00 hours. No trains will run before 07:00 hours on any lines except between Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr Tydfil – Radyr.

No pre-planned road transport services will be in operation before 18:30 hours on Core Valley lines.

Services are likely to be much busier than usual – particularly the first services of the day.

All other TfW services – Friday 19 August

No trains will run before 07:00 hours on all other TfW services and they are likely to be much busier than usual – particularly the first services of the day.

Customers are urged to check the TfW website, app or social media before they travel.

Existing tickets

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August can use those tickets anytime between Wednesday 17 and Tuesday 23 August.

Customers are encouraged to avoid travelling on Friday 19 and Sunday 21 August as services are expected to be extremely busy.

Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.

Read Next