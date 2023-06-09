Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 9th Jun 2023

More needs to done to support the health and wellbeing of unpaid carers, says leading charity

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

More than one million people across Wales have provided unpaid care or support to an older, disabled or seriously ill relative or friend. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The figures, released by Carers Wales, revealed that over a third of unpaid carers polled in Wales saw their health and wellbeing suffer as a result of caring while a fifth said it had affected their job or ability to work. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With 46% of the adult population of Wales saying are currently caring or have done so in the past, the negative health and financial impacts of caring may be being felt among a significant proportion of the Welsh public, underlining the pressing need for action. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The research is released to mark the start of Carers Week (5th-11th June), a national awareness campaign aimed at recognising and celebrating the vital contribution that unpaid carers make to society. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Recent modelling by the University of Sheffield and Carers UK found unpaid carers save Wales £10.6 billion every year by providing care that services would otherwise have to provide, a figure greater than Welsh Government spending on NHS service. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Earlier this week the Welsh Government announced that it would invest £30 million into community care in a bid to ease pressure on hospital services. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However this prompted concerns that the burden of caring would fall on unpaid carers. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Claire Morgan, Director of Carers Wales, said: “There is much more to be done in Wales to help raise awareness of unpaid caring and its impact on individuals, whether that be to their finances or physical or mental health. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It was recently found that unpaid carers save Wales 10.6 billion pounds every year. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Wales owes unpaid carers so much, but they are under immense pressure, with their health and ability to work often suffering as a result of caring. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Almost half of adults in Wales are currently caring or have been carers in the past. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“So many of us will take on unpaid caring responsibilities during our lives so it is critical that unpaid carers are able to access services which help them to care while still leading fulfilling lives of their own. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Welsh Government and local authorities must set out a comprehensive response to the recent independent evaluation of the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014 which found the reality on the ground for unpaid carers is falling far short of the support promised by the legislation. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They must also urgently enhance local services for unpaid carers so they can access advice, respite services and financial support to help them manage the pressures of their unpaid caring role.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Rise in silent 999 calls: North Wales Police’s plea to public over pocket dialling
  • North Wales Transport Commission recommends bringing Merseyrail trains onto Borderlands Line
  • Police service has limited window of opportunity to repair public trust, inspectorate says

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Rise in silent 999 calls: North Wales Police’s plea to public over pocket dialling

    News

    North Wales Transport Commission recommends bringing Merseyrail trains onto Borderlands Line

    News

    Police service has limited window of opportunity to repair public trust, inspectorate says

    News

    National effort needed to increase school attendance in Wales

    News

    North Wales PCC: Former Connah’s Quay Councillor takes up role as Chair of Policing in Wales

    News

    Dental equipment you need to open a practice

    #AD

    How well does Whitehall understand devolution? MPs call for evidence in new inquiry

    News

    Police drone unit help NEWSAR pluck teen from treacherous Meliden Mountain terrain

    News

    Family pay tribute to “great mum and grandmother” who died after being hit by lorry in Flint

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn