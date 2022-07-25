Monkeypox symptom list expanded as Wales reports further cases

The list of symptoms associated with Monkeypox has been expanded the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said today.

Six new cases have been confirmed in Wales bringing the total to 30 since the start of the outbreak, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of monkeypox to be a “public health emergency of international concern”, its highest alert level.

The decision follows more than 16,000 reported cases of monkeypox across 75 countries this year.

There have been more than 2000 in the UK so far, according to the UKHSA.

Richard Firth, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales is today (25 July) confirming that six additional cases of monkeypox have been identified in Wales.”

“This brings the total in Wales to 30.”

“The cases are being managed appropriately. To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patients will be disclosed.”

UKHSA has said that “in light of clinical experience during this outbreak it is updating the case definition for monkeypox.”

The expanded symptom list includes “a single lesion or lesions on the genitals, anus and surrounding area, lesions in the mouth, and symptoms of proctitis (anal or rectal pain or bleeding), especially if the individual has had a new sexual partner recently.”

“This will help both individuals and clinical professionals identify monkeypox symptoms.” UKHSA has said.

“The majority of people with monkeypox can safely manage their symptoms at home and there have been no deaths in the UK.”

“Most people experience mild disease but it can cause a significant illness in some, requiring hospitalisation, including for severe pain.” UKHSA said.

Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, said:

“We continue to see new diagnoses of monkeypox, passed on primarily through close or sexual contact.”

“We have updated our case definitions to reflect the clinical presentations that have been seen during this outbreak.”

“It is important to recognise that just one or two genital or anal lesions, or lesions in the mouth can be signs of monkeypox, especially if you have had a new sexual partner.”

“There is still a need to be cautious, stay alert for symptoms and call a sexual health clinic if you think you may have monkeypox.”

“For many people symptoms can be mild but for some people, hospital treatment may be required.”