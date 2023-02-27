Mold: Wales Air Ambulance latest shop set to open on St David’s Day, 22 years after the charity first launched

Wales Air Ambulance is set to launch a new retail shop in Mold on Wednesday, March 1 – not only is it St David’s Day but it is also the 22nd anniversary since the start of the all-Wales Charity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new shop, which will be based at the former Poundstretcher site in the Daniel Owen Centre, will not only help to raise money for the all-Wales Charity but it will be the hub for the north-east Wales retail operation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The building has been totally transformed and there is much excitement in the town ahead of its opening. A number of jobs have been created as well as volunteering roles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The shop has a large amount of storage and floor space which will enable the Charity to accept more donations. It will also have the capacity to hold and distribute donated stock to the Wrexham shop. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Mold shop is an essential part of the development of the Wales Air Ambulance’s retail blueprint across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It is part of a longer-term strategy to increase the Charity’s retail footprint and engage with supporters in their communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mold Town Council said it was pleased that the Wales Air Ambulance has chosen Mold to open its North-East Wales retail hub and charity shop. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Haydn Jones, Mayor of Mold Town Council said: “I am delighted to welcome the Wales Air Ambulance shop to our town. The Charity does tremendous work and our NHS rely on the service the Air Ambulance provide to help patients receive treatment quickly, the difference could quite literally be life or death. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I know the new shop in Mold will be well supported by our community and sales in Mold will help the Wales Air Ambulance with their fundraising. On behalf of Mold Town Council I would like to wish all the staff and volunteers the very best of luck with the opening and look forward to calling in to meet everyone.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £8 million every year to keep the helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

