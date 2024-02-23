Mold: MS praises ‘inspirational’ social enterprise “empowering” the community

An MS has praised an “inspirational” social enterprise for its work supporting the community.

Llyr Gruffydd, who represents North Wales in the Senedd, was impressed with what he saw when he visited Outside Lives, near Mold.

The Plaid Cymru politician learned about how it connects people through shared interests, provides activities and events that support personal wellbeing and growth while celebrating and protecting the natural world at the same time.

The organisation works with community members and partners to co-design and create sustainable, meaningful, and purposeful activities that help to strengthen relationships and form vibrant networks.

The enterprise was launched by Director, Lucy Powell, in 2018 after she took a sabbatical from her long career as a social worker.

Research from Cwmpas has shown that the sector is going from strength to strength in Wales, with high levels of new entrepreneurial activity.

There are now approximately 2,828 businesses in the sector, which is an increase of 22% from 2020.

Llŷr Gruffydd MS said: “It was a pleasure to visit the team at Outside Lives and learn about the inspirational work that they do empowering people and helping them to lead more fulfilled and enriching lives.

“They have a unique and innovative approach that is possible to replicate across Wales and beyond.

“They have done a wonderful job in connecting the local community to nature and in the way they have created a supportive, adaptable, resilient and resourceful environment.

“I like it’s commitment to creating a culture of inclusivity and diversity across everything it does, and ensuring that they offer a place of genuine inclusion for everyone, regardless of age, gender, or ability.

“I am a great believer in the social enterprise model and Outside Lives is a fantastic example of it in action.

“Social enterprises across Wales are making a huge difference in their communities and are at the forefront of tackling global challenges such as poverty and climate change.

“I am grateful for the invitation to meet with Dr Daniel Roberts from Cwmpas and Lucy Powell and her team from Outside Lives and I look forward to seeing what they do in the future.”

“I support Cwmpas in its objective to make social enterprise the business model of choice in Wales by 2030.”

