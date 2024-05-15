Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 15th May 2024

Mold gears up for its annual Spring Clean event

Mold is set to host its annual Spring Clean event this Saturday, May 18th, with a rallying call to all residents, businesses, and organisations to join in enhancing the town’s environment.

The event, supported by Mold Town Council and key environmental groups including Mold Plastic Reduction, Keep Wales Tidy, and Streetscene, will take place at the Daniel Owen Centre from 10 am to 2 pm.

This year’s focus is not just on cleaning up but on maximising the amount of litter that is recycled.

Surprisingly, over 60% of litter collected has the potential to be recycled, yet achieving recycling targets remains a significant challenge across Flintshire.

The event will emphasise the importance of recycling and litter prevention to avoid contamination which often renders materials non-recyclable.

Wendy Jones, Project Officer at Keep Wales Tidy, highlighted the objectives for this year: “Our goal this year is to minimise contamination during the Mold Spring Clean so we can recycle the waste we collect.”

“Litter pickers, gloves, high-vis jackets, bin bags will be provided and Springy will be on hand to give volunteers a hand. Together, we can make a real difference, reduce littering and promote sustainable practices.”

Stephen Maund from Mold Plastic Reduction shared his enthusiasm for the day’s goals: “On the day of Mold Spring Clean, we will clean, count, and recycle as much of the waste collected as possible.”

For additional information or to participate, interested parties are encouraged to contact Keep Flintshire Tidy at keepflintshiretidy@flintshire.gov.uk or moldplasticreduction@gmail.com.

