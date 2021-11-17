Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th Nov 2021

Wed 17th Nov

Minister for North Wales asked conductor to remind people that face coverings on trains are mandatory in Wales

The Minister for North Wales had to ask a train conductor to remind passengers about-face covering rules in Wales, and noted everyone put one on when reminded.

The information came in a response to a question from Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan MS during the Plenary session yesterday, who asked, “May I also ask the Minister for Climate Change for an update on the inconsistency that we see in terms of Transport for Wales services, in terms of announcements with regard to the importance of wearing face coverings?”

“I have received several complaints from people being very concerned that they don’t feel safe on the trains at the moment, and I would be grateful to know what is being done to ensure that the announcements are consistent and that the messages are entirely clear in terms of how vital these are.”

Wrexham’s MS Lesley Griffiths, answering in her ministerial role, detailed her own experience, “I think it is absolutely vital that Transport for Wales continue to have announcements and to ensure that people are wearing face coverings. I know the Deputy Minister for Climate Change is certainly working with Transport for Wales around that.”

“I came down by train yesterday from north Wales. I had to ask the conductor to remind people that a mask was mandatory in Wales, because you’ll appreciate coming down from Wrexham you cross into England.”

“I have to say, when he asked people, they all put their masks on, every single one of them. So, people are making the choice, or maybe they don’t know it’s mandatory in Wales.”

“So, it is absolutely vital that announcements are made on our trains to ensure that people are aware it’s mandatory and law here in Wales. “



