Meter tampering ‘can create ticking time bomb’ warns energy industry

Anyone who tampers with their energy meter could set off a “ticking time bomb” within their own home.

Between 2017 and 2021 there was a nearly 400% rise in interference with energy equipment and officials think this will continue to rise in 2022, the Energy Networks Association (ENA) said.

Tampering with meters and cutting into wires or pipes to interfere with energy supplies has caused house fires, gas leaks and electrocutions.

Electricity meters in UK premises are connected to a voltage that can be fatal if not installed by a qualified professional and gas meters ensure there’s a constant and safe flow of gas into a property.

Recently, investigators identified illegal meter tampering as the cause of a tragic fire that gutted a property in Glasgow and led to a woman’s death. Police discovered the fire was started by a spark from a prepayment meter that had been illegally bypassed.

The dramatic rise in tampering and electrical equipment interference means householders are at risk of further incidents.

Energy operators say they are seeing DIY attempts at meter tampering that “frequently lead to live electricity conductors being exposed or unsealed holes in gas supply pipes.”

David Spillett, Head of Safety, Health and Environment ENA, which represents the UK’s electricity and gas network operators, had the following safety warning:

“Tampering with your meter can create a ticking time bomb in your home.

“The UK’s electrical and gas engineers are highly trained professionals who ensure your home’s power system is entirely safe – tampering with their work risks serious harm to yourself, neighbours and your loved ones and damage to your property that will not be covered by insurance – it’s just not worth the risk.

“If you are struggling to pay your energy bill, please speak to your energy supplier or contact Citizen’s Advice for free and impartial advice.”

Peter Smith, Director of Policy, National Energy Action said:

“National Energy Action campaigns to ensure everyone in the UK can live in a warm and safe home. Given the recent relentless increases in energy bills, we know 6.7 million UK households are now in fuel poverty. The crisis is fuelling many types of unsafe and dangerous coping strategies in the home as millions try and adjust to record high bills.

“This worrying research indicates tampering with energy meters is now on the rise and while the motives, scale and the impact of related injuries or incidents is still largely unknown, it’s right to warn people of the risks.

“Meter tampering can be exceptionally dangerous and in extreme incidents can be life threatening – not only to the perpetrators but also nearby neighbours.”

