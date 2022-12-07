Met Office updated yellow warning for ice in Flintshire

The Met Office has updated a warning for ice in Flintshire with overnight temperatures set to plummet.

The revised warning now comes into effect from 5pm today through to 6pm Thursday.

An arctic maritime airmass will push across the UK from the north this week bringing us some cold days, overnight frosts and a risk of wintry showers and snow.

The Met Office has said there may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths,

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

With the UK in the grip of a cold spell of weather, with daytime temperatures generally well below average for the time of year, drivers are being urged to be ‘winter ready’.

The RAC says it sees a sharp increase in the volume of breakdowns when the weather turns cold, “so it’s well worth taking the time to ensure you carry out the right checks on your car.”

“Any underlying mechanical issues could escalate as temperatures plummet.” The motoring organisation has said.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.

“Our advice is to be winter ready – check tyres are properly inflated and with good tread, while topping up oil, coolant and screen wash levels if needed.”

“Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures. It’s also worth having a fully-charged mobile phone and carrying a blanket in case of a breakdown to keep warm.”

For more advice on driving in cold weather, the RAC has a dedicated section on its website here.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards.”

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.”

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times.”

“A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow has been issued for Wednesday covering northern Scotland.”

“We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.”

“There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

