Met Office: Starting the new week with an unsettled spell

The start of the new week is bringing a significant shift in the weather across the UK, according to the Met Office.

While Monday will begin with bright skies for many, a weather front moving in from the west is set to bring widespread rain by the end of the day.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in southwest Scotland, where a Yellow rain warning has been issued from 2 pm on Monday until midnight.

“During Monday, the band of rain will gradually move east across the UK,” said Andy Page, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office.

“Within the warning area, we can expect to see 25-35 mm of rain, with some of the wettest areas receiving up to 60 mm. The rain will be accompanied by strong southerly winds.”

Tuesday will offer a brief respite, with brighter and breezier conditions returning, although scattered heavy showers are still expected in some areas.

However, the unsettled weather will return midweek.

Speculation has arisen regarding the influence of ex-Hurricane Ernesto on the UK’s weather. Although the hurricane has been downgraded to a tropical storm, it continues to carry significant energy.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson explained: “Newspaper headlines suggesting that Ernesto itself is set to batter Britain aren’t accurate. The system will break down before it reaches us, but the warmth and moisture it once contained will contribute to the unsettled conditions expected across the north and west.”

Tony continues: “Although August is usually associated with fine and settled weather, wet and windy weather such as this aren’t uncommon, as seen in previous years.”