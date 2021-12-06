Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in Flintshire overnight

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice which may affect roads and paths in Flintshire this evening and into Tuesday morning.

The warning comes into play at 9pm and is active until 9am on Tuesday.

The warning says: “Ice is likely to develop in places, leading to potentially hazardous conditions.”

The Met Office has said: “Showers this evening, wintry over high ground, will gradually die out overnight.”

“Wet surfaces are expected to fall below freezing quite quickly under clear skies.”

“Ice is quite likely where surfaces remain untreated, or where showers wash off grit.”

What to expect Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths making accidents and injuries more likely.