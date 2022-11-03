Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 3rd Nov

Mark Tami MP celebrates community’s efforts to save the lives of people with blood cancer

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

To mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami took part in an event in Parliament to celebrate the nation’s potential stem cell donors on the Anthony Nolan register and raise awareness of the urgent need to diversify the stem cell register.

The event was hosted by Anthony Nolan on 26 October as part of its Communities vs Blood Cancer campaign, which shines a spotlight on vital work being done to ensure that every patient in need of a stem cell transplant can find a lifesaving donor.

Mr Tami’s eldest son, Max, who fully recovered from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after intensive chemotherapy and a life saving stem cell transplant as a child was also in attendance, sharing his story with MPs.

In total, more than 865,000 people in the UK are on the Anthony Nolan register, any of whom could be a match for someone with blood cancer or a blood disorder and be asked to donate their stem cells to give a patient a second chance of life.

Now, is encouraging more people from, particularly men and people from minority ethnic backgrounds aged 16-30, to register as stem cell donors and help increase the chances that a match is available for everyone in need of a transplant.

While anyone on the register could be a match for someone with blood cancer, men aged 16-30 are most likely to be asked to donate. They provide more than 50% of donations yet make up less than 18% of the register. There is also a need for more donors from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Mark Tami MP said: “I am very proud to support Anthony Nolan and celebrate the nation’s potential lifesavers, any one of whom could offer someone with blood cancer a second chance of life. Registering to become a stem cell donor is straightforward and could make an enormous difference to someone with no other chance of a cure.”

 

[Photo: Mark Tami MP and his son Max at the Anthony Nolan event in Parliament]

Read Next

  • Airbus Broughton: MoD picks four competitors to fight for £1.2bn military helicopter contract
  • Police appeal after pensioner robbed in a Saltney street
  • Bank of England hikes interest rates to 3% as it continues to battle soaring inflation
  • Connah’s Quay power station owner Uniper posts €40bn loss

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Airbus Broughton: MoD picks four competitors to fight for £1.2bn military helicopter contract

    News

    Police appeal after pensioner robbed in a Saltney street

    News

    Bank of England hikes interest rates to 3% as it continues to battle soaring inflation

    News

    Connah’s Quay power station owner Uniper posts €40bn loss

    News

    Deeside based Iceland ‘working day and night’ to keep prices down but things “will get worse” says MD

    News

    Construction underway of Anwyl’s 183 home development on former RAF Sealand site

    News

    Wirral man handed suspended prison sentence for offering illegal access to Premier League football streams

    News

    Redrow ‘failing to comply with planning conditions’ over Penyffordd path closure, claims Ramblers Cymru

    News

    Citizens Advice Flintshire joins forces to host Cost of Living workshop in Connah’s Quay

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn