Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 25th Sep 2022

Updated: Sun 25th Sep

Man in custody after 12 year old girl reported missing from Flint found in Birmingham

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Police have said a man ‘remains in police custody’ after a missing 12-year-old girl from Flint was found in Birmingham.

Detectives launched an “intensive investigation” following reports the girl had gone missing from Flint on Friday, (23 September).

With the help of West Midlands Police, the youngster was located and taken to a place of safety.

In a statement, a spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“Following the report of a missing 12-year-old girl from Flint on Friday afternoon, we are pleased to confirm that she has now been reunited with her family.”

“An intensive investigation was launched by North Wales Police detectives and officers, who were able to trace the girl to Birmingham.”

“We’d like to thank West Midlands Police for their assistance throughout this operation, which culminated in officers finding the missing girl and taking her to a place of safety.”

“A man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody.”

Read Next

  • Tickets ‘selling fast’ for Deeside Round Table fireworks display
  • Welsh government ‘power grab’ fears over new UK government legislation
  • Planned weekend closure of M56 in Cheshire has been cancelled say police
  • Hays Travel, Next and Clogau amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Tickets ‘selling fast’ for Deeside Round Table fireworks display

    News

    Welsh government ‘power grab’ fears over new UK government legislation

    News

    Planned weekend closure of M56 in Cheshire has been cancelled say police

    News

    Hays Travel, Next and Clogau amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

    News

    Pioneering DNA research project from North Wales Police to aid livestock attack investigations

    News

    Nationalising UK energy industry could save households as much as £4,400, says TUC

    News

    History comes to life this weekend at Park in the Past

    News

    North Wales Chief Constable appointment was ‘open, transparent, and rigorous’ says Police and Crime Commissioner

    News

    Here’s why so many medications are out of stock — and what to do if it affects you

    News




    Read 413,266 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn