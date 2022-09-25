Man in custody after 12 year old girl reported missing from Flint found in Birmingham

Listen to this article

Police have said a man ‘remains in police custody’ after a missing 12-year-old girl from Flint was found in Birmingham.

Detectives launched an “intensive investigation” following reports the girl had gone missing from Flint on Friday, (23 September).

With the help of West Midlands Police, the youngster was located and taken to a place of safety.

In a statement, a spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“Following the report of a missing 12-year-old girl from Flint on Friday afternoon, we are pleased to confirm that she has now been reunited with her family.”

“An intensive investigation was launched by North Wales Police detectives and officers, who were able to trace the girl to Birmingham.”

“We’d like to thank West Midlands Police for their assistance throughout this operation, which culminated in officers finding the missing girl and taking her to a place of safety.”

“A man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody.”

