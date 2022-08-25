Man due in court today following robbery in Holywell on Wednesday

A Merseyside man is due to appear in court following an alleged robbery in Holywell on Wednesday.

Police were called to Bargain Booze on Halkyn Rd just after 12.30pm yesterday following reports of an incident.

Officers arrested a male in connection with this incident, he has since been charged with robbery.

Police have said “Samuel Thompson, 19, of Noctorum, Merseyside has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear before Mold Magistrates Court today.”

