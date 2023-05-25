Man charged with drugs offences following police stop check on M56
A man has been charged with drugs offences following a police stop check on the M56.
At around 12.50pm on Friday 19 May, officers from the Roads and Crime Unit stopped a white Nissan Navara on the M56 near to junction 10.
Following a search of the car, the driver, Robert Prior, of Park Lane, Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
The 42-year-old has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He was remanded in custody and is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday 19 June.
