Man charged over Chester restaurant gas explosion

A man is to face multiple charges in connection with an explosion at a restaurant under construction in Chester.

Mark Blackburn, 39, of Ossett, is set to be charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, along with several breaches of health and safety regulations.

The charges come after a joint investigation by Cheshire police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, 29 March 2023.

The explosion happened at a restaurant being fitted out as part of the Chester Northgate Development, three contractors were left seriously injured.

As a result of the blast, the nearby market was closed for several weeks.

In addition to the arson charge, Blackburn is facing charges related to the Health and Safety at Work Etc Act 1974, including breaches of Section 3(2) of the act and multiple violations under the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998, specifically Regulations 5(3The explosion left three contractors seriously injured., 6(1), and 23(1).

Blackburn is scheduled to appear before Chester Magistrates Court on Friday, 18 October.

Following the incident, work resumed at the Turtle Bay restaurant, and the venue is expected to open this October as planned.

[photo: X@shitchester]