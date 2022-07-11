Man and woman arrested in connection with an incident in Shotton on Sunday morning

Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident involving an elderly woman in Shotton on Sunday morning.

Police say investigations are ongoing and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident which happened just before 8.15am.

A large number of police vehicles descended on Chevrons Road at around 8.30 am on Sunday morning.

A section of the road close to the junction with Norman Street was cordoned off by police with members of the public prevented from walking past.

An air ambulance was also called to the incident, it touched down on Central Drive park just before 8.50am.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 8.15am yesterday (Sunday, July 10th) to reports of an incident on Chevrons Road, Shotton, involving an elderly woman.”

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.”

“A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.”

‘Investigations are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000489427.’

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 08:17 yesterday morning 10 July to an incident on Chevrons Road in Shotton.”

“We deployed a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance and air ambulance to the scene.”