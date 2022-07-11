Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 11th Jul 2022

Updated: Mon 11th Jul

Man and woman arrested in connection with an incident in Shotton on Sunday morning

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident involving an elderly woman in Shotton on Sunday morning.

Police say investigations are ongoing and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident which happened just before 8.15am.

A large number of police vehicles descended on Chevrons Road at around 8.30 am on Sunday morning.

A section of the road close to the junction with Norman Street was cordoned off by police with members of the public prevented from walking past.

An air ambulance was also called to the incident, it touched down on Central Drive park just before 8.50am.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 8.15am yesterday (Sunday, July 10th) to reports of an incident on Chevrons Road, Shotton, involving an elderly woman.”

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.”

“A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.”

‘Investigations are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000489427.’

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 08:17 yesterday morning 10 July to an incident on Chevrons Road in Shotton.”

“We deployed a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance and air ambulance to the scene.”

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Council facing budget shortfall of £16.5m in next financial year

News

Met Office issues Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for Flintshire on Sunday

News

Person taken hospital to after being hit by car in Flint on Sunday

News

Pre-recorded evidence for rape victims rolled out across Courts in Wales from today

News

It’s going to be a scorcher! Hawarden could feel hotter than Honolulu today

News

Pavements clutter turning Wales off walking, says Living Streets charity

News

Call for improvements in Welsh Waters’ performance following increase in pollution incidents

News

Flintshire youngsters put through their army paces

News

Delays begin to clear on the A55 in Flintshire following earlier car fire

News





Read 387,003 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn