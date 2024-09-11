Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 11th Sep 2024

Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition following Flintshire crash

A man has sustained life-threatening injures following a collision between a car and a motorbike on Tuesday afternoon, September 10th.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm on the A541 at Rhydymwyn near to the junction with B5123.

The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, which resulted in a man being airlifted to Aintree Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Inspector Iwan Roberts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I am appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, and hasn’t already spoken to police, to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the road at the time to get in touch at the earliest opportunity.”

Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact officers via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number Q137160.

