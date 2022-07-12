Major retailers not reflecting wholesale costs and cutting price of fuel, says RAC

RAC data has revealed that the UK’s major fuel retailers are not passing on the savings they are making on wholesale costs.

On Sunday (10th July), the price of petrol reached 190.65p a litre and 198.42p a litre for diesel.

However, the actions of the retailers have angered many across the country.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Fractional falls of under a penny a litre in the average price of both petrol and diesel over the course of a week when wholesale prices have plummeted are an irremovable stain on major retailers’ reputations.

“It’s frightening to think this is going on under the nose of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Whatever the situation is with the issue it has identified with refining margins, there is still a wholesale price and a retail price – and the gap in between is retailer margin.

“When this grows significantly, it should always be a cause for concern as it’s a sign that drivers are being taken for a ride.

“Just this weekend there have been queues to buy more fairly priced fuel at wholesaler Costco in Manchester and a major supermarket running a fuel discount promotion – both signs that petrol and diesel are substantially overpriced.”