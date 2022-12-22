Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Dec 2022

Updated: Thu 22nd Dec

Main road through Shotton back open following collision earlier this morning

Update: Chester Road West is back open.

Earlier report: A main road through Shotton has been closed this morning after a single vehicle collision.

Emergency services have been in attendance at the scene on Chester Road West.

The incident happened near the Ash Grove junction.

A vehicle appears to have hit the railing and pedestrian crossing traffic signal completely destroying it.

@redbungle tweeted Deeside.com just after 5.30am saying: “Nasty crash in Shotton this morning. Road blocked emergency services on then scene.”

Police said at 6.45am the road will be closed for a short time.

[Thanks to Courtney for use of the photo]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

