Main road through Shotton back open following collision earlier this morning
Update: Chester Road West is back open.
Road now open at 9:23@DeesideDotCom https://t.co/XSsO69LP1E
— GazTop 🇺🇦 🏴 (@GazTopham) December 22, 2022
Earlier report: A main road through Shotton has been closed this morning after a single vehicle collision.
Emergency services have been in attendance at the scene on Chester Road West.
The incident happened near the Ash Grove junction.
A vehicle appears to have hit the railing and pedestrian crossing traffic signal completely destroying it.
@redbungle tweeted Deeside.com just after 5.30am saying: “Nasty crash in Shotton this morning. Road blocked emergency services on then scene.”
Police said at 6.45am the road will be closed for a short time.
