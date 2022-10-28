M56 in Cheshire to close all weekend as new 67 metre long bridge is installed

A stretch of the M56 in Cheshire will be closed in both directions all weekend as National Highways lift a new 67-metre bridge into place.

The closure will be in place between junctions 11 (Preston Brook) and 12 (Sutton Weaver), from 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October 2022.

It will impact those heading to and from North Wales.

The existing A533 Expressway bridge, which was constructed in 1971, had reached the end of its serviceable life.

The bridge is a vital local link, providing access to Runcorn from Preston Brook and Northwich.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new concrete bridge will carry a single two-lane carriageway and a combined footway/cycleway over the M56.

National Highways has said: “The replacement bridge will have an increased lifespan of over 120 years, maintaining safety and connectivity in the long term.”

Clearly signed diversions will be in place. These are shown below. Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures.

M56 junction 11 to 12 diversion

A533 Expressway bridge diversion

Read Next