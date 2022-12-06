Updated: M56 in Cheshire back open following earlier collision but long delays remain

The M56 in Cheshire has reopened on the eastbound at J14 following a three-hour closure due to a collision.

The incident was first reported just after 6am.

There are severe delays reported on in the area.

Cheshire Fire And Rescue Service said it was called to a “collision involving two cars was attended by firefighters who made the vehicles safe. There was no one trapped and no fire. Cheshire Police and Highways Agency attended and closed the motorway while the incident was dealt with.”

Update 9.30am: National Highways has confirmed the M56 is back open.

Latest traffic report states: “Severe delays and queueing traffic for six miles due to earlier crash on M56 Eastbound at J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

“Congestion to back to the A494 Bypass Road with traffic falling on to the M53, back to J9 (Ellesmere Port) for Southbound traffic and J12 (Chester) for Northbound .”

“Slow traffic also on the Westbound side as onlookers slowed to look at the incident.”

“Queuing traffic down the A5517. Very slow traffic on roads in the surrounding areas including Ellesmere Port and Elton as people tried to find alternative routes.”

“Road has re-opened after being closed for around three hours. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around one hour and thirty minute.”

Update 9am: The M56 eastbound remains closed at junction 14 following a collision which happened just after 6am.

There is severe congestion in the area, traffic is queuing back to the A494 bypass.

“Road closed, severe delays and queueing traffic for six miles due to a collision on M56 Eastbound at J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).

Congestion to back to the A494 Bypass Road with traffic falling on to the M53, back to J5 (Eastham) for Southbound traffic and J12 (Chester) for Northbound .

Slow traffic also on the Westbound side as onlookers slow to look at the incident.

Queuing traffic down the A5517.

Very slow traffic on roads in the surrounding areas including Ellesmere Port and Elton as people try and find alternative routes.

Incident occurred at around 06:05 which has since closed the road.

Diversion in operation – via the exit and entry slips.”

Update 7.30am: Latest traffic report for the area states – “M56 Eastbound closed severe delays, queueing traffic for five miles due to accident at J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

“Congestion to back to the A494 Bypass Road with traffic falling on to the M53, back to J8 (Ellesmere Port Docks).”

“Queuing traffic also on the Westbound side as onlookers slow to look at the incident.”

“Incident occurred at around 06:05 which has since closed the road. Diversion: Via the exit and entry slips”

There are long delays of 60 minutes above normal journey times on approach.

Earlier report: A section of the M56 in Cheshire is currently closed following a collision.

The incident has happened near junction 14 on the eastbound side, heading away from Deeside.

North West Motorway Police has said: “We are currently at scene of an RTC J14 M56 Eastbound…”

“Traffic is held prior, and we will be taking you off at the junction for you to re join.”

“The Westbound we have lanes 2 and 3 closed while we clear debris from the RTC”

Eastbound Traffic is queuing for three miles back to the M53 interchange, delays are quoted at around 30 minutes.

There is also a two mile queue on the Westbound side due to lane closures because of debris.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to collision on M56 Eastbound at J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

“Congestion to J15 (M53 interchange).”

“Queuing traffic also on the Westbound side as onlookers slow to look at the incident, also not helped by the lane closures in place.”

“Incident occurred at around 06:05. Lanes two and three (of three) have also been closed on the Westbound side.”

“Diversion in operation – via the exit and entry slips..”

