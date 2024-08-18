Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 18th Aug 2024

M56 Eastbound: Expect severe delays due to emergency repairs

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Drivers using the M56 eastbound – heading away from North Wales – are facing severe delays of up to 90 minutes today due to emergency drainage repairs.

Lanes one and two of the eastbound carriageway have been closed between Junction 14 (Hapsford) and Junction 12 (Rocksavage), following the discovery of a broken metal grid.

A National Highways spokesperson said they were alerted to the defect at 5.25pm yesterday, Saturday 17th August.

“For the safety of motorists and the workforce, lanes 1 and 2 remain closed in this area. Repairs have taken place during the night, with further repairs currently expected to continue into the afternoon.”

“Anyone planning to travel in this area is strongly advised to plan ahead, allow more time to reach their destination or find alternative routes if at all possible.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Buckley: Former butcher’s shop and abattoir could be transformed into four flats
  • Warning issued after rise in scam Natwest emails
  • Plans to make coffee shop in an old Flintshire school a permanent fixture given the green light

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Buckley: Former butcher’s shop and abattoir could be transformed into four flats

    News

    Warning issued after rise in scam Natwest emails

    News

    Plans to make coffee shop in an old Flintshire school a permanent fixture given the green light

    News

    North East Wales dig uncovers Roman settlement and rare thought-to-be early Medieval longhouse

    News

    Dedication of Deeside students celebrated with family and friends at top college

    News

    Train forced to slow down to avoid toddler on North Wales level crossing

    News

    Stuart House in Hawarden approved for apartment conversion

    News

    UK and Welsh Governments unite on rail reforms

    News

    Buckley: North Wales Police officer dismissed following misconduct hearing into off duty incident

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn