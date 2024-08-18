M56 Eastbound: Expect severe delays due to emergency repairs

Drivers using the M56 eastbound – heading away from North Wales – are facing severe delays of up to 90 minutes today due to emergency drainage repairs.

Lanes one and two of the eastbound carriageway have been closed between Junction 14 (Hapsford) and Junction 12 (Rocksavage), following the discovery of a broken metal grid.

A National Highways spokesperson said they were alerted to the defect at 5.25pm yesterday, Saturday 17th August.

“For the safety of motorists and the workforce, lanes 1 and 2 remain closed in this area. Repairs have taken place during the night, with further repairs currently expected to continue into the afternoon.”

“Anyone planning to travel in this area is strongly advised to plan ahead, allow more time to reach their destination or find alternative routes if at all possible.”