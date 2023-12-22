M56 in Cheshire back open following earlier collision and overturned horsebox

Update: National Highways has confirmed the M56 in Cheshire is back open, stating: "The M56 in Cheshire has re-opened eastbound between J9-J8 following an overturned horsebox. We're just preparing to re-open the westbound carriageway, lane 1 & 2 will remain closed for recovery of the overturned vehicle. Thank you for your patience."

Earlier report: A collision has led to the closure of the M56 in Cheshire, affecting both directions of the motorway.

The incident occurred between Junction 9 (M6/Lymm Interchange) and Junction 7 (near Altrincham) and involved an overturned horsebox.

Traffic Officers are currently on the scene managing the situation.

A key aspect of the response involves the safe transfer of the horse, for which a replacement horsebox is en route.

As a result of the closure, significant traffic delays are expected in the area.

Traffic on the eastbound side is queuing back to Stretton.

To assist road users, a diversion route has been put in place.

Traffic is currently stopped on the #M56 in #Cheshire in both directions between J8 and J9 due to an overturned horsebox. Traffic Officers are in attendance and a replacement horsebox is en route for a horse transfer. More info to follow shortly, thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/EGMWte4be0 — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) December 22, 2023

Diversion Route

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M56 at J9 (Lymm Interchange)

Follow the slip road on to the M6 southbound

Exit the M6 at J19 (Tabley Interchange)

Take the first exit on to the A556 northbound

Travel on the A556 and at the roundabout with the A56, take the third exit on to the M56 J7 spur road

Rejoin the M56 eastbound

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs

Exit th M56 at J7

Follow the M56 J7 Spur road

At the M56 J7/A556 roundabout, take the first exit onto the A556 southbound

At the A55/M6 J19 roundabout, take the third exit onto the M6 northbound

Leave the M6 northbound at J20 and follow the slip road to re-join the M56

National Highway has said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

