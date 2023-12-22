M56 in Cheshire back open following earlier collision and overturned horsebox
Update: National Highways has confirmed the M56 in Cheshire is back open, stating: “The M56 in Cheshire has re-opened eastbound between J9-J8 following an overturned horsebox. We’re just preparing to re-open the westbound carriageway, lane 1 & 2 will remain closed for recovery of the overturned vehicle. Thank you for your patience.”
Earlier report: A collision has led to the closure of the M56 in Cheshire, affecting both directions of the motorway.
The incident occurred between Junction 9 (M6/Lymm Interchange) and Junction 7 (near Altrincham) and involved an overturned horsebox.
Traffic Officers are currently on the scene managing the situation.
A key aspect of the response involves the safe transfer of the horse, for which a replacement horsebox is en route.
As a result of the closure, significant traffic delays are expected in the area.
Traffic on the eastbound side is queuing back to Stretton.
To assist road users, a diversion route has been put in place.
Traffic is currently stopped on the #M56 in #Cheshire in both directions between J8 and J9 due to an overturned horsebox.
Traffic Officers are in attendance and a replacement horsebox is en route for a horse transfer.
More info to follow shortly, thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/EGMWte4be0
— National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) December 22, 2023
Diversion Route
Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M56 at J9 (Lymm Interchange)
- Follow the slip road on to the M6 southbound
- Exit the M6 at J19 (Tabley Interchange)
- Take the first exit on to the A556 northbound
- Travel on the A556 and at the roundabout with the A56, take the third exit on to the M56 J7 spur road
- Rejoin the M56 eastbound
Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit th M56 at J7
- Follow the M56 J7 Spur road
- At the M56 J7/A556 roundabout, take the first exit onto the A556 southbound
- At the A55/M6 J19 roundabout, take the third exit onto the M6 northbound
- Leave the M6 northbound at J20 and follow the slip road to re-join the M56
National Highway has said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
