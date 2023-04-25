Saltney Ferry: MP Champions lottery-funded community venture

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has visited The Old Chapel in Saltney Ferry to celebrate the lottery-funded Warm Space project, which aims to support the local community during the cost of living crisis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project has received a National Lottery grant of £20,400, allowing it to expand its hours and provide even more people with a warm space and activities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Old Chapel is owned by WACE-Chester, a community interest company that transformed the building from a dilapidated wreck to a thriving community space. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It now houses a café, Small Space, and Large Space, which host groups offering debt advice, Welsh conversation and reading, music and play, as well as activities like crafts and board games. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

WACE-Chester director Darren Ankers said that there are always 12 activities going on at any time at The Old Chapel, emphasising that “everyone will find something they can be part of”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ankers added that the space is essential for helping people connect with others, especially for those who live alone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

MP Mark Tami highlighted the importance of such spaces, stating, “The fallout from Covid has had a huge effect on people’s mental health and their living patterns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

WACE-Chester has provided a welcoming place for people to come and meet others and enjoy some time out.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Previously, WACE-Chester received a National Lottery grant of £28,000 to complete the renovation of The Old Chapel and deliver activities such as art therapy, a community choir, youth clubs, and counselling. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ruth Bates, Head of the North Wales region at The National Lottery Community Fund, mentioned that in the last five years, the fund has awarded approximately £4.9 million to 65 projects in Alyn and Deeside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Recent projects include an £86,980 grant to Can Cook CIO for providing healthy meals at warm hubs across the county, a £9,999 grant to Enbarr Foundation CIC for hosting events to tackle isolation, and an £8,500 grant to Bryn Tirion Charity for developing a forest school to promote healthy food, access to green spaces, and improved mental health. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Warm Space will be open every Wednesday and Thursday from 12 pm to 2 pm starting in May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

