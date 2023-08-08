Look Out, Look Up! National Grid’s summer warning as everyday objects prove lethal

Hedge trimmers, window cleaning poles and even a temporary goalpost were all behind electricity-related accidents in our region – many of them reported during the summer months, according to National Grid. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This summer National Grid urging people to stay safe by looking out for electrical hazards and keeping well clear of overhead lines, underground cables and substations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Long objects like garden tools, ladders, tent poles, kites and flags are often good conductors of electricity and pose a real danger when they come into contact with live overhead lines, resulting in serious injury or even death. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other accidents happen when people dig too close to underground cables or enter electricity substations – which house high voltage equipment – to retrieve lost objects like footballs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In one incident, National Grid engineers were called out to repair an underground cable after a gardener struck it with his spade while digging. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fortunately, the gardener escaped injury but was reminded to follow safe digging guidelines in future. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In another, a window cleaner made contact with live overhead lines while cleaning out the guttering at a property. He was not seriously hurt but was advised to avoid using long-handled tools close to the electricity network. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Eddie Cochrane, Safety Advisor at National Grid, said: “Every summer, we are contacted about accidents that happen when people get too close to electrical equipment, putting themselves and others at risk of injury and even death. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This summer, our message is to ‘Look out, look up’ and be aware of the electricity network before taking part in outdoor activities. If you do get into trouble, stay clear of live equipment or the ground around it and call our emergency number, 105.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Callers are also advised to use the What3Words app to help pinpoint the location of incidents quickly and precisely so that help can reach them faster. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Handy tips for staying safe around electricity this summer: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Angling safety ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Don’t fish close to power lines.

Carry fishing rods horizontally to avoid contact with overhead lines.

Report any electrical dangers or near misses to fishery owner.

Don’t attempt to untangle a fishing line caught in overhead power lines.

Camping safety ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Never pitch a tent under power lines.

Leave a gap of at least six metres between power lines and tent’s highest point.

Carry tent poles and other long objects horizontally and parallel with the ground.

Never fly kites, drones or other objects close to power lines.

Playing outside ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stay out of substations – don’t try to retrieve pets or belongings.

Never fly kites, model aircraft or other objects close to power lines.

Never climb trees close to electrical equipment. Gardening/ DIY safety

‘Think before you dig’ – be aware of underground cables/ ask your network operator for plans of electricity network

Carry long objects like ladders and hedge trimmers horizontally

More information and advice can be found here: Health and Safety ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

