Long-serving Flintshire based paramedic recognised in Queen’s New Year Honours List

Long-serving paramedic at the Welsh Ambulance Service has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Paramedic and Duty Operations Manager Jenny Lewis has been awarded the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service, it was announced tonight.

The mother-of-two, who is based in Dobshill, Flintshire, has more than 30 years of service having joined Clwyd Ambulance Service as an Emergency Medical Technician in 1991.

Jenny played an instrumental role in the move to the purpose-built Area Ambulance Centre in Dobshill in 2012, home to the Trust’s flagship Make Ready Depot.

In November, Jenny and her Operations Manager colleagues in North East Wales won a WAST Award for delivering outstanding patient care and supporting frontline colleagues.

Chief Executive Jason Killens said: “We’re beyond thrilled that Jenny has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

“It is testament not just to her contribution through the Covid-19 pandemic but to her broader commitment to the NHS in Wales over her 30-year career.

“We’re incredibly proud of all colleagues who go that extra mile for patients and contribute to the development and progression of the ambulance service, at all levels.

“These awards recognise the hard work and dedication of some of our very best ambulance professionals, and I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to Jenny.”

Jonathan Sweet, Head of Service for the Trust’s Operational Delivery Unit, who nominated Jenny, added: “Jenny is a respected leader and a trusted peer among colleagues in North Wales, not to mention a compassionate paramedic.

“She has worked relentlessly throughout her career to sharpen her clinical knowledge and management skills, and has led the Flintshire team through adversity in recent years following the unexpected death of two colleagues.

“We are delighted that Jenny is being celebrated for her enduring and positive contribution to the Trust and its people.”

The Queen’s New Year Honours List has recognised 1,278 people for their exceptional contributions to business, charity, culture, development, education, foreign policy, health, security and sport.

Among the other Welsh emergency service colleagues recognised is South Wales Police Constable Anne Overton, who has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal, and Jennifer Griffiths, Group Manager at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, who is the recipient of a Queen’s Fire Service Medal.

Meanwhile, Wales’ Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton has been given a knighthood for services to public health.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “These recipients have inspired and entertained us and given so much to their communities in the UK or in many cases around the world.

“The honours are an opportunity for us to thank them, as a country, for their dedication and outstanding contribution.”