All lanes back open but delays remain on M56 in Cheshire following collision

Update: All lanes are back open but delays remain.

A Traffic report doe the areas states: “Long delays due to earlier crash on M56 Eastbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook). Congestion to J14 (Chester Services / Helsby). Also seeing delays on the A56 through Helsby and Frodsham as traffic avoids the motorway. In the construction area. Lane one (of three) was closed until around 08:45. Travel time is around 50 minute. All lanes have been re-opened.”

Earlier report: One land of the M56 is blocked in Cheshire following a collision.

The incident has happened on the eastbound stretch of the motorway near Runcorn.

Delays are reported at around 40 minutes with over four miles of queuing traffic .

