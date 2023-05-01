Delays clear on A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision
Update: All lanes are back open and traffic is clearing.
Earlier report: There are long delays reported on a stretch of the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.
The incident has happened on the Eastbound carriageway near Northop.
The collision has resulted in partially blocked lanes and queuing traffic from Junction 33A, Northop Hall back to Holywell.
A traffic map indicates delays are in the region of 40 minutes with six miles of queuing traffic.
Lane 2 closed. https://t.co/W6Q9aufURk
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) May 1, 2023
