Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st May 2023

Delays clear on A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: All lanes are back open and traffic is clearing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Earlier report: There are long delays reported on a stretch of the A55 in Flintshire following a collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident has happened on the Eastbound carriageway near Northop. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The collision has resulted in partially blocked lanes and queuing traffic from Junction 33A, Northop Hall back to Holywell. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A traffic map indicates delays are in the region of 40 minutes with six miles of queuing traffic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Müller pulls various Cadbury desserts amid possible Listeria contamination
  • Ewloe glamping pods plan refused due concerns over impact on open countryside
  • North Wales politician calls for more to be done for those affected by ovarian cancer

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Müller pulls various Cadbury desserts amid possible Listeria contamination

    News

    Ewloe glamping pods plan refused due concerns over impact on open countryside

    News

    North Wales politician calls for more to be done for those affected by ovarian cancer

    News

    24 hour support and advice helpline now available to individuals with autism and neurodivergence

    News

    Hospice appeal for volunteers at the ESSAR Chester Half Marathon

    News

    Youngsters commend north Wales health board for its “commitment to improving patient experience”

    News

    Cost of Living Crisis: Home appliance costs surge for UK families

    News

    Transport watchdog demands urgent action from Transport for Wales to improve rail service reliability

    News

    NEWSAR: Phone Find technology helps locate person in need of help in Deeside countryside

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn