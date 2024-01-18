Local Talent Shines in Broughton Amateur Dramatics Group’s Latest Pantomime: ‘Jack and the Beanstalk

The Broughton Amateur Dramatics Group (BADG) is all set to present its latest pantomime, "Jack and the Beanstalk," at Broughton Primary School, with the opening night scheduled for Friday, 26th January.

This year's production is particularly special as BADG celebrates its 50th year.

The group, known for its engaging pantomimes, aims to make this year's show their best ever.

Steve Davies, the secretary of BADG, expressed pride in winning last year's best panto award from the Clwyd Community Theatre Association and shared the group's excitement about the new production. "We have some very talented young newcomers who've joined us this year, too, and the production is just buzzing with energy!" he said.

The BADG, a registered charity founded in 1974, has become a staple of the local community's cultural life.

With approximately 40 members, the group has a history of successful performances, including past productions like "Sleeping Beauty," "Cinderella," and "Aladdin."

Beyond their annual pantomime, they also perform musical showcases and plays throughout the year.

The group's consistent quality and dedication have earned them numerous awards over the years.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

"Jack and the Beanstalk" promises to feature all the trademark BADG highlights: a live band, popular songs, engaging dance routines, and a plethora of jokes, not forgetting the infamous 'panto song' that is a staple of their performances.

This combination of elements has long been a formula for their success and audience enjoyment.

The performances are scheduled on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7.30 pm, with Saturday matinees at 2 pm, running from 26th January to 3rd February.

Tickets are available online and are expected to be in high demand, given the group's popularity and the special occasion of their 50th anniversary.

This year's production of "Jack and the Beanstalk" is more than just a pantomime; it's a celebration of community spirit, theatrical passion, and the enduring appeal of amateur dramatics.

As BADG gears up for their opening night, the excitement and anticipation in Broughton are palpable, promising a show that will be remembered for years to come.

Tickets available from https://roughcut s.wixsite.com/bad

