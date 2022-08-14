Local politicians voice concerns over next Prime Ministers pro fracking stance

Two local Senedd Members have voiced concerns about the Conservative party leadership candidate’s plans to re-introduce fracking.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are vying to become Boris Johnson’s successor as Prime Minister.

Both Truss and Sunak have put on record their commitment to fracking in England, despite concerns about environmental damage.

Whilst campaigners in Cheshire previously defeated moves to begin fracking in the area, both leadership candidates have made clear they want to see fracking start up right across England and Cheshire and Ellsmere Port are potential sites.

Wales continues to have a long-standing moratorium against fracking, but local representatives are concerned that border communities could be hugely impacted if projects in England are given the go ahead.

Fracking has been linked to earth tremors with a 2.9 magnitude quake recorded at a fracking site Blackpool in 2019. The incident led to fracking trials being halted in England.

The fracking process involves an enormous amount of water injected deep underground at high pressure to extract natural gas. The water is mixed with toxic chemical compounds to create frack fluid.

This frack fluid is further contaminated by heavy metals and radioactive elements that exist naturally in shale. A significant proportion of the frack fluid returns to the surface where it can enter rivers and water courses.

In the US fracking has led to the contamination of underground water sources.

In Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio and Wyoming this has left drinking water poisoned and property damaged.

In response to Tory leadership, candidates calls for fracking to restart over the border, Jack Sargeant said: “This incredibly irresponsible rhetoric will have real-world consequences for residents in my Alyn and Deeside constituency.

“The thought of fracking starting so close to their homes is completely unacceptable. I’m disappointed to see so many local Tories queuing up to have their photos taken with these candidates, when they are proposing something that could have such a negative impact here.

“It was my Dad who introduced a Wales wide moratorium against fracking and he did so because he was fully aware that if allowed to, private companies would seek licenses to frack in ex-coal mining communities, like Flintshire. The Welsh Government will continue to protect communities in Wales from the dangers of fracking, but we need the Conservative Party to do its part and abandon these dangerous plans.”

Carolyn Thomas MS added: “This is completely unacceptable; we don’t want fracking on our doorstep, and I’d like to see North Wales Tories make it very clear that both leadership candidates that they are absolutely wrong and that their proposals are dangerous.

“What I am asking them to do is put communities in North East Wales before their political affiliations and stand up against Truss and Sunak and their plans to frack.

We are in the midst of an energy crisis, but fracking is not the answer. We need investment in sustainable renewable energy projects to ensure UK energy security, end our reliance on overseas fossil fuels and work towards a carbon-neutral future. It is disappointing to see that the Conservative Party fail to see the urgency of the climate crisis we face.”

Deputy Leader of Flintshire Council Christine Jones added: “Whilst we are protected from fracking here in Wales, I have previously raised my concerns that Flintshire communities would be impacted by activity over the border.

“That threat is now as real as ever, and I will continue to speak out for those who live locally. The environmental risks of fracking far outweigh the benefits and I hope sense will prevail and this policy is abandoned.”

