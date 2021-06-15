Local MS Jack Sargeant joins FAW, Tenovus and football fans across Wales to “tackle cancer together.”

Local MS Jack Sargeant is joining the Football Association of Wales, Tenovus and football fans across Wales to “tackle cancer together.”

Tenovus Cancer Care, Wales’ leading cancer charity, has partnered with the Football Association of Wales to launched limited-edition wristbands.

People can show their support for the Cymru team at this summer’s tournament by wearing a wristband while helping those affected by cancer in Wales.

The charity has also teamed up with Co-op to sell the bands in their stores across the country.

Jack said: “This summer I will be backing the Welsh team and supporting the Tenovus campaign AND am urging residents in Alyn and Deeside to do the same.”

“Thank you to everyone at Tenovus for all they do to tackle cancer and good luck to the Wales team against Turkey tomorrow.”

“You can show your support like Wales manager Robert Page and the Cymru Team and make a difference too.”

“You can buy a Tenovous limited-edition wristband.”

“And get involved with their Euros Sweepstake or Wear Red for Cymru on Wednesday 16 th of June when Wales take on Turkey in the Euros. Click here to get involved.”

The limited-edition wristbands are available for a £1 charitable donation.

You can purchase them by visiting one of our 38 Tenovus Cancer Care shops, 175 local Co-ops across Wales or the Tenovus Cancer Care eBay store (https://www.ebay.co.uk/str/tenovuscancercare).

These specially designed fabric home and away wristbands feature the Cymru badge, Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae and Tenovus Cancer Care logo.

Robert Page, Cymru Manager said: “Unfortunately we have all been affected by cancer in some way and I know both the Cymru squad and the FAW want to do more to support people who have been impacted by this devastating disease.”

“That is why we are joining with Wales’ leading cancer charity, Tenovus Cancer Care, to launch a limited-edition Cymru wristband ahead of this summer’s tournament.”

“Our Cymru fans and Y Wal Goch are known for their fantastic support and we really appreciate those who will be purchasing our charity wristbands and helping further Tenovus Cancer Care’s vital work.”

Judi Rhys MBE, Chief Executive of Tenovus Cancer Care said “We are proud to be working with the FAW and the Cymru team, along with Co-op, to help raise awareness and vital funds this summer.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging period for us all, and a particularly difficult 12 months for cancer patients. During the first year of the pandemic, 35,000 fewer people were sent for vital cancer tests in Wales. That’s enough people to fill Cardiff City Stadium, Cymru’s home ground, and equivalent to six people every 90 minutes.

“With potentially thousands of people living with undiagnosed cancer, patients and their loved ones need help now more than ever. That is why this partnership is so important and we can’t thank the FAW, the players and staff, and our friends at Co-op enough”.