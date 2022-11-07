Local apprentice amongst north Wales trio up for prestigious awards

A local apprentice has been shortlisted or this year’s prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2022.

The awards highlight the outstanding achievements, during unprecedented times, of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners.

Twenty-three finalists will contest nine award categories, with the winners being announced at a virtual ceremony on November 10.

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW) and headline sponsor Openreach.

Albert Brennan whose career as a stress engineer with Airbus in Broughton has taken off with the skills and knowledge gained during a Degree Apprenticeship.

Albert,from Cefn-y-Bedd, works at the company’s global centre of excellence for manufacturing wings for Airbus aeroplanes.

He completed a Degree Apprenticeship (Level 6) in Aeronautical Engineering through Swansea University, achieving a Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering and an NVQ Level 4 in Engineering Manufacture.

Albert is now undertaking a Master’s Degree in Lightweight Structures and Impact Engineering, having been offered a full scholarship by the National Structural Integrity Research Centre.

An Incorporated Engineer and Associate Member of the Royal Aeronautical Society, he won the Top Student Award from Swansea University.

His work has now seen him shortlisted for Higher Apprentice of the Year.

Two of the North Wales finalists – Malgorzata Bienko from Llandudno and Boglárka-Tunde Incze from Llanrug, Caernarfon – compete for the Foundation Apprentice of the Year Award.

Polish apprentice Malgorzata has overcome language and hearing disability barriers to make herself a valuable member of the team at School Lane Preschool in Llandudno.

Malgorzata has completed a Foundation Apprenticeship in Children’s Care, Play, Learning and Development, delivered by Arfon Dwyfor Training Limited.

Having previously been employed in the social care sector, she has quickly adapted to working with young children and loves her job at the pre-school setting where she is encouraged to share Polish culture and traditions.

Having achieved a Foundation Degree in Art and Design at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and a BA Degree in Illustration from Glyndwr University, Malgorzata combines all her skills when working with children on arts and crafts projects.

Apprenticeships are helping domiciliary care team leader Boglárka-Tunde to make a difference to the lives of people she cares for and works with.

Boglárka initially used a Bachelor of Computer Sciences Degree, which she achieved in Romania, to work for international companies.

She took on an extra role as a part-time carer, supporting people in their homes and enjoyed the work so much that she changed career during the pandemic.

Having completed Levels 2 and 3 Apprenticeships in Health and Social Care with Itec Skills and Employment, she would like to qualify as an assessor.

Welsh learner Boglárka works part-time for Gofal Bro Cyf and is a Marie Curie palliative healthcare assistant.

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit: https://gov.wales/apprenticeships-genius-decision or call 03000 603000.

