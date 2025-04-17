Llandegla shooting range plans new reception building

A Llandegla shooting range hopes to erect a new reception area to extend the business.

Fauxdegla Shooting Ground has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking permission for the new reception building.

A planning statement explained how the business wanted to site three “containers joined together to form a reception building” at the grounds.

The range is situated near the A5104 junction with the A525 Crown Crossroads at Llandegla moors and “surrounded by existing green areas”.

A planning statement reads: “The proposal (is) the formation of a new reception and will provide much needed additional accommodation to the business.

“The works are situated within the footprint and hard-standing areas and have no bearing impact on the enhanced setting of the area.”

The application will likely be discussed at a future planning committee meeting at Denbighshire’s Ruthin County Hall HQ or decided by the delegated authority of planning officers.

By Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter (Picture: Google Maps)