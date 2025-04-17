Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Apr 2025

Llandegla shooting range plans new reception building

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Llandegla shooting range hopes to erect a new reception area to extend the business.

Fauxdegla Shooting Ground has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking permission for the new reception building.

A planning statement explained how the business wanted to site three “containers joined together to form a reception building” at the grounds.

The range is situated near the A5104 junction with the A525 Crown Crossroads at Llandegla moors and “surrounded by existing green areas”.

A planning statement reads: “The proposal (is) the formation of a new reception and will provide much needed additional accommodation to the business.

“The works are situated within the footprint and hard-standing areas and have no bearing impact on the enhanced setting of the area.”

The application will likely be discussed at a future planning committee meeting at Denbighshire’s Ruthin County Hall HQ or decided by the delegated authority of planning officers.

By Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter (Picture: Google Maps)

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Chester Zoo: Rico the sloth has toothache cured with ground-breaking dental treatment
  • Nearly £500k fund backs dozens of rural projects in Flintshire
  • Former Flintshire lecturer swaps plots for pots on TV gardening show

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Chester Zoo: Rico the sloth has toothache cured with ground-breaking dental treatment

    News

    Nearly £500k fund backs dozens of rural projects in Flintshire

    News

    Former Flintshire lecturer swaps plots for pots on TV gardening show

    News

    Flintshire Catholic school closure consultation given green light by council

    Flintshire

    Welsh Ambulance Service Urges Public to “use services responsibly” over Easter

    News

    Flintshire garden rooms business takes off with new £500,000 showroom centre

    News

    Social media and low-quality mapping apps linked to surge in UK mountain rescues

    News

    Clean energy projects in Flintshire praised by Welsh Secretary

    News

    Appeal after pedestrian killed in A55 collision

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn