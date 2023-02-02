Liverpool looking for 500 volunteers to help deliver Eurovision Song Contest 2023

With just over three months until one of the biggest music competitions in the world takes over Liverpool – the Eurovision Host City team is looking for hundreds of volunteers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The annual extravaganza is being held in the UK for the first time in 25 years as Ukraine – last year’s winner – is unable to host the event due to the Russian invasion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Liverpool was one of 20 cities to offer to stage the 67th Eurovision, beating Glasgow in the final two. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Around 500 roles have been created to support the delivery of the Eurovision Song Contest with volunteers being required for various periods of time starting from Tuesday 25 April until Monday 15 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Volunteers, who must be at least 18 years of age and have good local knowledge, will have the opportunity to mix with people from different backgrounds, gain new skills and have fun while working hard. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event is looking for friendly and approachable individuals, and those who can speak a language other than English will be given special consideration due to the international nature of the competition. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The volunteering team will be located across various locations in the city centre, including the Tourist Information Center, Eurovision Village, and key transport hubs. Duties will range from scanning event tickets, welcoming visitors, and artists, to offering information and assistance to visitors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The host city is aiming to create a diverse and inclusive team with a mix of local volunteers and those with knowledge of the Ukrainian language and culture. For those outside the UK, a work visa is required to participate in the programme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The closing date for applications is midnight on Tuesday, February 14th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, stated, “Since we found out we had the honor of hosting Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, we have been inundated with requests from people who want to get involved and be part of the warm Liverpool welcome we are renowned for across the globe.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He added, “Enthusiastic volunteers are what make our events great. A friendly smile from one of our team may just make someone’s trip and a positive experience will hopefully see them visit the city again in the future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To register an interest in becoming a Eurovision Song Contest 2023 volunteer, visit the Culture Liverpool website.

Latest News