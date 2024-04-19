Lidl set to open new Connah’s Quay store in December

A brand new Lidl store is expected to open on the site of the former Somerfield in Connah’s Quay in December this year.

The old store, which had been vacant since its closure in 2012, was demolished in November last year.

The move to open a new Lidl store in the town followed a public consultation and formal plan submissions to Flintshire Council 2001.

Permission was granted in November 2022, marking a significant milestone in the development plan.

Despite the initial approval, the site remained untouched for more than a year and was plagued by anti-social behaviour, raising questions about when the project would finally get underway.

Contractors moved onto the site late last year to dismantle the building, clearing the way for the new development.

The Braithwaite Group, responsible for the construction, has outlined the plans in a letter to local residents.

It states that work will progress in two phases and expects the new Lidl store “to be open by December, [20]24.”

The first phase involves site setup and the demolition of existing slabs and hard standings, which will take around three weeks.

The second phase will see the construction of the new Lidl store.

Regarding logistics, the hoarding will be set up along the site boundary, which incorporates the existing car parking areas.

Car park A, next to the library, will remain open to public vehicles for now, although it will close later for new drainage and resurfacing works.

Car park B will remain closed for the remainder of the contract, while Car park C, behind the existing Job Centre, will stay open for public right of way only.

The Braithwaite Group has apologised for any inconvenience caused, especially to those accessing the allotments, and has conducted some remedial work to improve access down Mill Lane.

During this phase, Braithwaite Group has said some noisy work is expected as large equipment will be needed to break up the slab and hard surfaces, and also crush the material.

The company has committed to working to ‘best practice’ as required by the planning permissions and will operate from 8 am to 6 pm Monday to Friday, and from 8:30 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

Lidl has previously said that the new store will create around 40 jobs; it plans to close its Deeside Retail Park store in Queensferry and relocate staff to the new location in Connah’s Quay.

Deeside.com has approached Lidl for confirmation of the date.