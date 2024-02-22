Lidl recalls cookies over metal contamination fears

Lidl has expanded its recall of various cookie products due to the possible presence of metal pieces, rendering them unsafe for consumption.

The recall now includes additional products not previously listed.

The affected products encompass a range of flavours and types, including Tower Gate Half Coated Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Tower Gate Half Coated Fruit & Nut Cookies, McEnnedy American Way Nougatelli, Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies in Triple Chocolate and Lemon varieties, and Tower Gate Chocolate Chip Cookies.

All recalled items share close best-before dates ranging from 06 December to 14 December 2024.

Lidl’s decision to recall these products follows the discovery of metal fragments, which pose a serious risk to consumer health.

Ingesting metal can lead to injury and poses significant health risks, necessitating this immediate recall action.

In response to the risk, Lidl has taken proactive steps to ensure customer safety.

Point of sale notices are now displayed in all Lidl stores selling these products, providing essential information on the recall and instructions for consumers who may have purchased the affected cookies

Customers in possession of any of the recalled cookies are strongly advised not to consume them.

Instead, they should return the products to their point of purchase for a full refund, with or without a receipt, ensuring a hassle-free process for all involved.

Lidl has also established dedicated customer service lines for Great Britain and Northern Ireland, offering assistance and addressing any concerns related to the recall.

This recall is part of a broader regulatory framework overseen by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices.

These measures are designed to inform consumers and local authorities about issues affecting food safety, ensuring the well-being of the public is maintained.

