Lidl on the lookout for new store sites in two parts of Flintshire

Lidl has announced plans to create 4,000 new jobs across the UK with a new store target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.

Earlier this week the German supermarket chain revealed plans to build a new store in Connah’s Quay.

The discounter is now looking at two other locations in Flintshire where the company is interested in building brand new stores.

Lidl has said it is on track to reach 1,000 stores in the UK by the end of 2023, it now looking to add another 100 UK stores on top of the previous target.

Sites of particular interest include town centres, retail parks and metropolitan locations.

After months of local speculation, Lidl announced this week it wants to relocate the Deeside store from Queensferry to Connah’s Quay.

Lidl is also interested in building new sites in Flintshire with Broughton and Flint on the target list.

Christian Härtnagel, Lidl GB CEO commented: “Our new store target today marks a significant investment for the business. We remain committed to our bricks and mortar strategy and maintaining our store opening pace; roughly a store a week for the next four years.

We will continue to bring our offer of great quality products at unbeatable value to even more communities across the country. I am also looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues to the Lidl GB team.”

Lidl has launched a public consultation on its draft plans to open a new store in Connah’s Quay.

The project will involve the demolition of the former Somerfield building, the store would comprise a gross external area of 2,274sqm and a retail floor area of 1,414sqm.

In-store facilities will include Lidl’s popular bakery, customer toilets and longer-style tills.

Lidl says the “extensive redevelopment which will bring back into economic use this currently derelict, gateway site in the centre of Connah’s Quay. ”

“Replacement of the existing building with a new, energy efficient Lidl store, providing a spacious and attractive shopping environment for customers, and better facilities for Lidl colleagues.”

Refurbishment of the external areas and the existing car park will provide 160 parking spaces, including seven accessible spaces, 10 parent and child spaces and two electric vehicle charging spaces.

It is proposed that vehicular access will continue to be provided “via the existing entrance onto the B5129 High Street, unchanged in terms of its location.”

“The existing access will be improved, however, to widen the internal roadway to 7.5m and to accommodate right turners out of the site.”

A Lidl spokesperson said: “before we submit a planning application to Flintshire County Council, we will consider all the feedback we receive.”

“Changes will be made to the proposals where possible and appropriate.”

“We intend to submit a planning application to Flintshire County Council in the coming weeks.”