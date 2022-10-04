Leading North Wales law firm moves into Chester

Listen to this article

A leading law firm continued its expansion into the North West by opening a new city centre office.

Mackenzie Jones Solicitors – which also has sites in St Asaph and Menai Bridge – has taken on premises in Chester.

Director Andrew Foley-Jones will be based at the Watergate Street building, along with commercial and real estate solicitor Sara Parry and legal secretary Holly Wilkes.

“We have continued to grow post-pandemic, with new clients from the Cheshire region and beyond joining us all the time,” said Andrew, from Prestatyn.

“As a result, we decided to strengthen our presence in this area and build on the foundations laid in past years.

“The new office will enable us to better serve existing clients and embrace new business nationally, notably in the commercial, property, tourism, and retail sectors.

“And with the innovations adopted in lockdown, including virtual meetings, we can be more efficient than ever before.”

Marking 21 years in business, the award-winning legal practice employs more than 25 staff and holds a raft of prestigious accreditations, including Lexcel, CQS, SIA and the Legal 500.

Sara, from Llandudno, says the new base will enable the team to capitalise on a surge of interest in their services.

“We have navigated the challenges of Covid-19 and are in a strong position moving forward,” she added.

“Mackenzie Jones is perfectly placed to meet the demand we are experiencing in numerous areas, it’s an exciting time for us and we are delighted to start a new chapter in new surroundings.”

Read Next