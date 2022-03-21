Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Mar 2022

Updated: Mon 21st Mar

All lanes back open on A55 between Holywell and Caerwys following earlier collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: All lanes are back open on A55 between Holywell and Caerwys following an earlier collision, traffic has cleared.

Update: Traffic is building on the approach to the lane closure, there is around two miles of queuing traffic.

Earlier report: One lane is closed on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

Two vehicles are reported to be involved on the westbound side between Holywell and Caerwys.

Traffic Wales says that there is no congestion at the moment as a result of the incident.

A local traffic report states: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys). Lane one (of two) is closed.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Physical punishment of children now illegal in Wales as landmark legislation comes into force

News

Buckley: Petition calling on Welsh Government not to impose blanket 20mph speed limits gathering support

News

Police investigating large fire on marshland at Parkgate appeal for information

News

Parkgate marshland fire has been extinguished says fire service

News

Consultation to launch on Shotton Paper Mill redevelopment which will see nearly 700 new jobs created

News

Man arrested in Flintshire for breaching bail conditions after being charged with 3 domestic assault offences

News

Neighbouring Wrexham makes final shortlist in bid to host UK City of Culture 2025

News

Life sentence for Connah’s Quay rapist

News

Number of people seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of under 18’s doubled during 2021

News





Read 425,335 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn