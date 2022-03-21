All lanes back open on A55 between Holywell and Caerwys following earlier collision

Update: All lanes are back open on A55 between Holywell and Caerwys following an earlier collision, traffic has cleared.

Update: Traffic is building on the approach to the lane closure, there is around two miles of queuing traffic.

Earlier report: One lane is closed on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

Two vehicles are reported to be involved on the westbound side between Holywell and Caerwys.

Traffic Wales says that there is no congestion at the moment as a result of the incident.

⚠️Warning – collision #A55 Lane one closed on the #A55 J32 Holywell to J31 Caerwys travelling Westbound due to a collision. Traffic is coping well in the area. Get in touch ⬇️

📞0300 123 1213

📧contact@traffic.wales

📲 https://t.co/9V4LmqHdEs

🐦@TrafficWalesN — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) March 21, 2022

A local traffic report states: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys). Lane one (of two) is closed.”