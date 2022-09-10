King Charles III: Flintshire proclamation arrangements confirmed

Listen to this article

Today is formally known as Proclamation Day, when the new Sovereign is proclaimed.

Prince Charles automatically became King Charles following the death of his mother, Her Majesty The Queen, but the Proclamation is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.

Charles will be formally proclaimed King at a historic Accession Council in an ancient ceremony at St James’s Palace on Saturday, followed by the principal proclamation, by the Garter King of Arms at 11am to a trumpet fanfare from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s, with gun salutes in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London.

The ceremony will be televised for the first time.

A second proclamation at the Royal Exchange in the City of London will be read one hour later, at noon. Separate proclamations will be read in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at noon on Sunday with county declarations an hour later.

That proclamation is then ‘cascaded’ across the UK to all local authorities in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales over the coming days.

Civic flags in Flintshire that were flying at half mast will be raised and flown fully from mid morning and remain throughout the day at full mast.

The reading of the proclamation for the ceremonial County of Clwyd will take place 1pm tomorrow, Sunday 11th September, outside County Hall Mold.

That proclamation will be delivered by the High Sheriff of Clwyd who will be joined by the Lord Lieutenant and dignitaries from each of the four councils within the old boundaries of Clwyd – Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

The Chair of Connah’s Quay Town Council will read the Proclamation on Saturday 10 September at 4pm from outside the Town Council Offices, Fron Road, Connah’s Quay

A Book of Condolence will be open to sign for all Councillors and residents from Monday 12 September until the day of the funeral. The office will be open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4pm.

Flowers/wreaths can be laid in the grass area in front of the Civic Hall and Swimming Pool. No plastics or cellophane. These will be removed the day after the funeral

Following the proclamations across the UK flags will be lowered again to half mast until 8am on the day following the Queen’s funeral.

Read Next