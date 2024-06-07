Just Stop Oil: Protesters target Duke of Westminster’s wedding at Chester Cathedral

Two Just Stop Oil supporters disrupted the high-profile wedding between the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

Activists used fire extinguishers to project powder paint near the entrance of the cathedral.

The incident occurred as the newlyweds exited the church to pose for photos before heading to their wedding car.

Police quickly intervened and arrested the two women involved in the protest.

One of those taking action was Polly, 73, a care worker from Norfolk, who said:

“Weddings are a time of coming together in celebration to make a commitment to the future. However, for countless millions around the world, there is no future unless we come together to stop oil and gas. That’s why we are demanding that the next UK government work with other countries to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

Sheila, a 69-year-old former NHS nurse from Bristol, also participated in the protest.

She voiced her concerns, stating: “What do we value most? The wealth of billionaires like the Duke of Westminster or the lives of the billions who are being destroyed by the fossil fuel industry? Extreme wealth and the climate crisis are both symptoms of a broken system that is not serving most ordinary people. I am asking my fellow citizens to peacefully, but determinedly, demand an emergency plan to stop the drilling and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030. My grandchildren, all our children and all future generations’ lives are dependent on what we all do right now.”

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is ranked 14th on the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List and is the UK’s richest man under 40, with an estimated fortune of £10.1 billion.

He inherited his father’s wealth, with his property company, the Grosvenor Group, owning substantial land and properties in central London, as well as significant developments in Liverpool, the US, and Canada.

The wedding, attended by Prince William and other royals, was one of the most prestigious social events of the year.

Just Stop Oil said today’s action “comes off the back of the hottest May on record, completing 12 months in a row that have set a new global temperature record for that time of year.”

“The average temperature last month was 1.52C above the pre-industrial average, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Spiralling temperatures, supercharged by fossil fuel burning, deforestation, and animal agriculture, are threatening to take the world past irreversible tipping points that will lead to vast swathes of the planet becoming uninhabitable, leading to mass displacement, famine and war.”