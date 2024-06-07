Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th Jun 2024

Just Stop Oil: Protesters target Duke of Westminster’s wedding at Chester Cathedral

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

Two Just Stop Oil supporters disrupted the high-profile wedding between the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

Activists used fire extinguishers to project powder paint near the entrance of the cathedral.

The incident occurred as the newlyweds exited the church to pose for photos before heading to their wedding car.

Police quickly intervened and arrested the two women involved in the protest.

One of those taking action was Polly, 73, a care worker from Norfolk, who said:

“Weddings are a time of coming together in celebration to make a commitment to the future. However, for countless millions around the world, there is no future unless we come together to stop oil and gas. That’s why we are demanding that the next UK government work with other countries to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

Sheila, a 69-year-old former NHS nurse from Bristol, also participated in the protest.

She voiced her concerns, stating: “What do we value most? The wealth of billionaires like the Duke of Westminster or the lives of the billions who are being destroyed by the fossil fuel industry? Extreme wealth and the climate crisis are both symptoms of a broken system that is not serving most ordinary people. I am asking my fellow citizens to peacefully, but determinedly, demand an emergency plan to stop the drilling and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030. My grandchildren, all our children and all future generations’ lives are dependent on what we all do right now.”

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is ranked 14th on the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List and is the UK’s richest man under 40, with an estimated fortune of £10.1 billion.

He inherited his father’s wealth, with his property company, the Grosvenor Group, owning substantial land and properties in central London, as well as significant developments in Liverpool, the US, and Canada.

The wedding, attended by Prince William and other royals, was one of the most prestigious social events of the year.

Just Stop Oil said today’s action “comes off the back of the hottest May on record, completing 12 months in a row that have set a new global temperature record for that time of year.”

“The average temperature last month was 1.52C above the pre-industrial average, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Spiralling temperatures, supercharged by fossil fuel burning, deforestation, and animal agriculture, are threatening to take the world past irreversible tipping points that will lead to vast swathes of the planet becoming uninhabitable, leading to mass displacement, famine and war.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Flintshire councillor’s punishment for sending inappropriate messages criticised as “too lenient”
  • Flint: RNLI marks 200 years with North Wales lifeboat flag relay
  • Police in Flintshire urge public to report drug dealing activity

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire councillor’s punishment for sending inappropriate messages criticised as “too lenient”

    News

    Flint: RNLI marks 200 years with North Wales lifeboat flag relay

    News

    Police in Flintshire urge public to report drug dealing activity

    News

    Merseyside Police appeal for help locating missing teen with local links

    News

    Buses: North Wales MS criticises funding disparity in public transport

    News

    Ex-surgeon Senedd Member warns of ‘alarming’ rise in musculoskeletal disorders among older adults”

    News

    Wales sees 18 cases in UK E-coli outbreak linked to ‘nationally distributed food item’

    News

    Senedd: Call to reclassify HS2 as England-only project

    News

    A55 Chester: Police appeal after pedestrian dies following collision with HGV

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn