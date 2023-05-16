Jet2 set to fly from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for first time

Jet2 is set to begin operations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, marking their 11th UK airport base.

The airline and holiday provider will offer services to 20 different destinations, seven of which are exclusively available through Jet2.

The first flight from the airport is scheduled to depart on 28th March 2024, conveniently timed for the Easter holidays.

This expansion further increases Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' UK footprint, allowing an even greater number of holidaymakers and independent travel agents across the region to benefit from the companies' flights and package holidays.

In their first summer of operations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 54 weekly flights. This includes 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.

A fleet of four aircraft will fly to destinations across Mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira, and Cyprus.

The programme represents 565,000 seats on sale for the company's first summer of operations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport. It also includes seven exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, Paphos, and Bourgas (Bulgaria).

With multiple weekly flights to many destinations, customers can enjoy fantastic flexibility when choosing the duration of their holiday.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' arrival at Liverpool John Lennon Airport also represents a significant investment for the region. More than 200 new jobs will be created initially, with positions available across flight deck, cabin crew, engineering, and ground operations.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be expanding our award-winning flights and holidays to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which becomes our 11th UK airport base."

"This announcement further expands our footprint and comes on the back of the enormous demand that we know is out there from customers and independent travel agents across Liverpool, Merseyside, and the wider region."

He added: "We have seen that demand really ramp up over the past couple of years, so we know there will be a fantastic response to this launch."

"It also means significant investment in the region, with four based aircraft coming into operation and the creation of over 200 new jobs."

"Between now and Summer '24, our focus is on ensuring everything is ready to launch operations, so that from day one we can provide customers from Liverpool John Lennon Airport the same award-winning service which has delighted millions of other customers from across the UK for so many years."

John Irving, CEO of Liverpool John Lennon Airport, echoed these sentiments, stating, "This is a great day for the Airport and for the region's holidaymakers."

"For the first time, travellers from across the Liverpool City Region and beyond will have the opportunity to book package holidays with the UK's leading package holiday provider, direct from Liverpool John Lennon Airport."

Flying on Broughton made wings

Last week Jet2.com marked a significant milestone this week with the introduction of their first Airbus A321 neo aircraft, pictured above. In a move to support their ongoing growth and refresh their existing fleet, Jet2 plc has purchased 98 Airbus A321/A320 neo aircraft, with the potential to extend to 146 aircraft, the wings of the jets are all made at the Broughton wing plant. The new aircraft deliver an almost 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft models.

