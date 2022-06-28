JD Cymru Premier Fixtures: Four away games on the bounce for Flint Town ahead of new pitch unveiling

The countdown to the 2022/23 JD Cymru Premier season has officially begun with the Phase One fixtures released for the new campaign.

JD Cymru Premier clubs will kick off the new season in the Nathaniel MG Cup second round over the weekend of Saturday 6th August before the opening round of league fixtures takes place the following weekend.

Flint Town United face a tough few weeks at the start of the season with their first four league fixtures away from the Essity Stadium as a new £500,000 pitch will not be ready until September.

Work began in June on a new state-of-the-art 3G replacement which will allow much greater use of the facility benefiting teams at all levels, particularly the club’s youth teams.

The development will mark a huge step forward for The Silkmen, the club aims to ensure that investment in facilities at Cae-y-Castell mirrors their progress on the field.

New manager Lee Flower will take his team to Pontypridd United on the opening day of the new campaign in what will be Ponty’s first ever game in the Cymru Premier, having won promotion last season.

After Pontypridd, comes trips to Newtown on Friday 19th Aug, Penybont on Saturday 27th August and Cardiff Met on Saturday 3rd September.

Flint’s first competitive fixture on the new home pitch will be against Aberystwyth Town on Friday 9th September.

A Christmas/New Year double header against Connah’s Quay Nomads has been scheduled, with Flint away at the Quay on Boxing Day and at home on New Year’s Eve.

Connah’s Quay Nomads

Nomads start their campaign with an away trip to Cardiff Met on Saturday 13th August.

Their first home fixture of the season will be a Friday night derby under the lights at Deeside Stadium against newly-promoted Airbus.

Airbus FC

The Wingmakers will start their season at home against Aberystwyth Town on Friday, 12th August.