Jam-packed forensic investigation conference returns to Glyndwr University for second time

Students, practitioners and experts from across North Wales took part in hands-on workshops covering scattered remains, a search dog demonstration, and listened to talks from industry leaders as part of a forensic investigation conference. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Led by the Applied Science team – including the BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and and MRes Forensic Anthropology & Bioarchaeology courses – at Wrexham Glyndwr University, more than 70 people came along to the two-day conference, which focussed on the theme ‘From death to discovery’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Keynote speaker, Dr Ben Alexander, travelled over from Texas State University to talk about his experience training search dogs at FACTS – their Forensic Anthropology Centre, the event drew in students, practitioners and experts from both academia and industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The conference, which took place earlier this month, was packed with a range of presentations from universities across the UK, speakers from both North Wales Police and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, as well as a speaker live streamed from Nigeria. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event was held in partnership with UKK9-Training for Excellence – a leading organisation in delivering training to search and rescue dogs and their handlers to the emergency services. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The research, which was shared in short talks and on posters, was complemented by the opportunity for attendees to participate in hands-on workshops covering scattered remains and advanced skeletal identification. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A search dog demonstration from National Association of Security Dog Users (NASDU) qualified cadaver detection dog, Scout and his handler, Vinny Wiliams. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amy Rattenbury, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science at Wrexham Glyndwr University, said: “Events like this are so important, particularly for students and early career researchers and so we wanted to make it as accessible and worthwhile as possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have already had people reaching out about future projects and opportunities to be involved in our next event so we think our next theme will be one of collaboration.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

David Jones, Honorary Fellow of the University and Lead Instructor from UKK9-Training for Excellence, added: “Many thanks to Glyndwr University for hosting the conference in partnership with UK-K9. The facilities, speakers and demonstrations were excellent and feedback from all delegates, speakers and exhibitors was very positive.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

