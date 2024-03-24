Jack Sargeant joins forces with Cerebral Palsy Cymru to highlight need for specialist support

To mark Cerebral Palsy awareness month, local Member of the Senedd Jack Sargeant is showing his support for the work of Cerebral Palsy Cymru.

Every 5 days a baby is born in Wales with cerebral palsy. Cerebral palsy is the most common form of physical disability in children worldwide.

Last year, Cerebral Palsy Cymru, the charity providing expert clinical services and family support to children and families living with cerebral palsy, supported a total of 293 children across Wales.

During an event in the Senedd, Jack heard about the critical early intervention service, Better Start, Better Future, which maximises the opportunity to establish neurological connections that are only possible up to 2 years post-term age. Early, specialist intervention can be the difference between a child learning to walk or talk, for example.

Speaking after the event, Jack said: “This event was an important opportunity to hear from individuals and families living with cerebral palsy in Wales.

“The team at Cerebral Palsy Cymru offer life changing specialist intervention, support, advice for hundreds of children across Wales. This month, they are on a mission to raise help more people learn more about cerebral palsy and how it can affect a person’s everyday life. You can find more information on their website.”