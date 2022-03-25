Jack Sargeant: “As the cost of living crisis takes hold, more people will come to rely on food banks to get by”

Jack Sargeant MS is encouraging those who can to donate to Flintshire Foodbank as many households have to decide between paying bills and food shops.

As the cost of living crisis worsens, families with the least are being hit the hardest. The rising price of essential items and huge increases to household bills is putting pressure on those on lower incomes.

The UK government’s decision to scrap the £20 uplift in universal credit last year and failure to intervene to stop astronomical increases in the cost of energy means more and more people are unable to afford the basics, forcing them to turn elsewhere for help.

The Trussell Trust supports 1,300 food banks across the UK and its research has found that since December, one in six people who receive Universal Credit had to visit of food bank and almost 2 million people are currently going without food.

Local Member of the Senedd Jack Sargeant is encouraging those who can, to donate much needed items to Flintshire Foodbank in order to support their work.

Jack said: “Families across Wales are being faced with the impossible decision whether to pay the bills or feed their families.”

“Nobody should be forced into this position, and I urge the Chancellor to act now to protect those most vulnerable.”

“If you would like to support the great work the Trussell Trust does, I would encourage those who can to donate needed items to their local foodbank.”

“Over the last couple of years, we have seen how incredibly generous our community really is and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who volunteers and donates to support those who need it during this difficult time.”

Currently, Flintshire Foodbank needs:

UHT semi-skimmed milk

Instant pasts / pot noodle

Instant rice

Tinned sweetcorn

Coffee

Tinned / packet custard

Jam

Toothbrushes

Male deodorant

You can find out where to donate items to Flintshire foodbank and how to access support if you need it on their website.