It’s been a “looong night” for police officers in Flintshire dealing with multiple incidents

Police in Flintshire have said it’s been a “looong night” for officers dealing with multiple incidents including missing persons, drugs, a domestic disturbance and a driver who fled from a car crash.

Coming to the end of their shift South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team ‘rota4’ officers were then threatened with violence from a male they had arrested for alleged theft of a motor vehicle.

Posting an update on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page a spokesperson said:

“It’s been a looong night for rota4 dealing with 2 missing people, anti-social behaviour, a domestic incident, seizing suspected Class A drugs from a 16-year-old and arresting a male for a sexual offence.”

“Just when we were hoping things would wind down, at approximately 5am there was a road traffic collision in Buckley where the driver fled the scene.”

“Some good local knowledge led us to the possible suspect who was arrested within minutes on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle.”

“He promptly started to kick off in the back of our vehicle, threatening to assault officers!”

Last week two South Flintshire officers were assaulted by a man who had been behaving aggressively at the Y Pentan pub in Mold.

One female officer was kicked in the face and sustained minor bruising, while her male colleague was spat at by the suspect.

A 24-year-old male was subsequently arrested for assault and public order offences.

Following a number of assults on officers last weekend Mark Jones, General Secretary and Treasurer of the North Wales Police Federation said: “Like all other emergency services, police officers go to work every single day to protect the public; running to danger when others run away.

“When a police officer, police staff or police volunteer is assaulted whilst doing their job it has an impact.

“It is an assault on society as a whole. Behind the uniform is a human being; a mum, dad, son, daughter, brother, sister.

“The scars, both physically and psychologically, can last forever following an attack and therefore we demand that those who are responsible face tough sentences.”